Aviation expert tells what needs to be done before F-16s appear in Ukraine

The prerequisite for the appearance of F-16 aircraft in Ukraine should be the development of the infrastructure for them.

Aviation expert, former test engineer of Antonov Design Bureau, Kostiantyn Kryvolap, stated this on the air of the telethon.

Typically, the infrastructure includes:

airfield,

underground storage of fuel and lubricant materials,

various protective structures and hangars for routine work.

Usually, at the same airfield there are planes of the same type. The usual structure is one regiment for 3-4 squadrons.

"Imagine this runway - different squadrons are stationed at the two ends on different sides, they are protected in different ways so that even a nuclear explosion does not damage them," the expert said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, work continues on the preparation of the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine this summer, according to the international air force coalition led by Denmark together with the Netherlands and the United States.

According to the American publication CNN, the first group of Ukrainian pilots undergoing F-16 training in Arizona will allegedly complete their training by the summer of this year.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg believes that since Ukraine is engaged in self-defense in the context of a war of aggression, it has the right to attack objects on the territory of russia with the help of F-16s.