Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen expects to see F-16 fighters in Ukrainian airspace before the summer.

Frederiksen said this during a joint conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the media in Lviv, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are working very hard in this aspect, and I hope that we will be able to see F-16 in the airspace of Ukraine soon, even before the summer," she said.

Frederiksen noted the importance of providing Ukraine with F-16 fighters. She noted that for the transfer of these aircraft, Ukraine needs serious infrastructure preparation for maintenance, as well as completion of pilot training.

"Training for Ukrainian pilots began back in August, it takes place very quickly and well. The only reason why we are still delayed in transferring F-16 to Ukraine is simply a technical reason, a technical moment. Serious infrastructure is needed to maintain these fighters," she said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 22, Zelenskyy heard a closed report on F-16 aircraft.

According to the American edition of CNN, the first group of Ukrainian pilots training on the F-16 in Arizona will allegedly complete training by the summer of this year.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg believes that Ukraine will have the right to hit targets on the territory of the russian federation with the help of F-16.