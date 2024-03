Share:













Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said that a discussion is ongoing about the feasibility of the existence of the Ministry for Veterans Affairs.

Shmyhal said this during the press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In my understanding, for the period of war and the end of the war, the Ministry for Veterans must exist. This is in addition to some symbolism and priority, this is also an important point that our country will need at the time of demobilization, when a large number of people will simultaneously become veterans, they will need significant support, and we need to find this format. I think that the Ministry for Veterans, for a certain period of war and after the war, will probably be needed. Whether it should be a separate ministry, or whether it should be a powerful part of the social policy of the state is a discussion," he said.

Shmyhal noted that the existence of the Ministry for Veterans should be discussed with veterans, while there is no concrete answer, the discussion continues, it will be completed and implemented this year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Shmyhal announced his intention to reduce the number of ministries by a third. The prime minister believes that the number of ministries and respectively ministers should be 15-16. At the same time, he refused to name which ministries could be liquidated.

He also said he was not prepared to speak publicly about future personnel decisions. They are not on the agenda today, he said.

Today, three ministries are headed by acting ministers: Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, Ministry for Veterans Affairs.

According to media reports, the government is discussing the feasibility of the existence of these ministries.

In February, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed the Minister for Veterans Affairs Yulia Laputina. The Cabinet of Ministers temporarily imposed the duties of the Minister for Veterans Affairs on First Deputy Minister Oleksandr Porkhun.