The Verkhovna Rada dismissed the Minister of Veterans Affairs, Yuliya Laputina.

302 MPs voted for the adoption of the relevant decision, with the minimum required of 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Laputina has held the position of Minister of Veterans Affairs since December 18, 2020.

Previously, she worked as the deputy head of the department of counterintelligence protection of state interests in the field of information security of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).

In 2020, Laputina received the rank of major general of the SSU.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on the resignation of Minister of Veterans Affairs Yuliya Laputina, noted that the ministry needs a reboot and strengthening of veterans' policy.

On February 5, Minister of Veterans Affairs Yuliya Laputina resigned.