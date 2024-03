Shmyhal announces government's intention to reduce number of ministries by third

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has announced the government's intention to reduce the number of ministries by a third.

Shmyhal said this during the press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are working to change the format of the government, that is, to reduce the number of ministries. We want to reduce the number of ministries by a third, reduce the number of civil servants. We've already started doing that. This year, 20,000 vacancies of the public service have been reduced," he said.

Shmyhal noted that the Cabinet of Ministers is working on the creation of a Government Center, where auxiliary administrative functions will be concentrated.

According to him, ministries should have a small number of high-quality highly qualified specialists who will form public policy, and the Government Center will provide legal, personnel, accounting and other support.

Also, the government plans to introduce Diia to digitalize civil servants.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested a reduction in ministers and ministries in case of an acute shortage of funds.

There are currently 19 ministries in Ukraine.