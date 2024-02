At a meeting on Friday, February 9, the Cabinet of Ministers temporarily imposed the duties of the Minister of Veterans Affairs on Oleksandr Porkhun, who was the First Deputy Minister.

The representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, announced this on Telegram.

"The duties of the Minister of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine are temporarily entrusted to Porkhun Oleksandr Volodymyrovych," the statement said.

The Cabinet of Ministers also made another personnel decision - dismissed Safarov Farid Kamil ogly from the post of Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine for digital development, digital transformation and digitalization.

Oleksandr Porkhun (1987 n.) was born in Kyiv.

In 2004, he graduated from the Ivan Bohun Military Lyceum of Kyiv.

At the Petro Sahaidachnyi Institute of Ground Forces of Lviv of the National University Lviv Polytechnic he received a diploma of a specialist in combat use and control of the actions of airmobile units.

In August 2008, he began military service. Since March 2014, he has been a participant in military operations in the southern and eastern regions of Ukraine.

Porkhun received the title of Hero of Ukraine with the award of the Order of the Golden Star on March 23, 2015.

In December 2017, he retired from military service with the right to wear military uniforms. He is a retired Major.

Since April 23, 2020, he has been the First Deputy Minister of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine.

Recall, on February 5, the Minister of Veterans Affairs Yulia Laputina resigned.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on the resignation of the Minister of Veterans Affairs Yulia Laputina, noted that the ministry needs a reboot and tightening of veterans' policy.