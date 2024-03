Share:













Ukraine has weapons capable of hitting the planes of the aggressor state of russia at a long distance.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, on Thursday, February 29.

Ihnat noted that russian pilots do not conclude that there is no reason to fly in the airspace of Ukraine, to terrorize the civilian population, to strike with guided bombs and missiles.

"Of course, a large percentage of the downing of enemy aircraft occurred due to high activity. And, of course, due to the fact that we have certain weapons with which we can get them in one direction or another and at a long distance - I emphasize," Ihnat said.

Russian planes continue to work, trying not to fly close, but "surprises will continue to await" them on long approaches, and even more so the vessels that are "insolent", the spokesperson of the Air Force emphasized. For Ukraine, this is a serious result and psychological pressure on the enemy, as the pilots will be wary and may even refuse to perform the task, Ihnat explained.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 29, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two russian Su-34 fighter jets in the east of Ukraine.

Also in the morning, the Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down another Su-34 fighter-bomber of the russian occupation army.

It will be recalled that on February 23, the Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down a russian long-range radar detection and control A-50 Shmel [Bumblebee] aircraft.