Today, February 29, the Ukrainian military shot down two russian Su-34 fighters in the Avdiyivka and Mariupol axes.

This was announced by the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Oleshchuk.

"It seems that they are not getting it! The russian pilots are not drawing any conclusions! Today at around 9:00 a.m. two more Su-34s of the invaders were destroyed in the Avdiyivka and Mariupol axes!" Oleshchuk wrote.

Also today, the Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down the second Su-34 fighter-bomber of the russian occupation army.

As previously reported, the day before, on February 27, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed two russian Su-34 aircraft.

The day before, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, said that the russians cannot fully understand how the Ukrainian defenders of the sky managed to plan the operations, as a result of which 7 planes of the aggressor state of the russian federation were destroyed during the last week.