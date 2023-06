The Lviv court arrested the president of the Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) Andrii Pavelko.

Such a decision was made by the judge of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Lviv, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court changed Pavelko's preventive measure from bail in the amount of UAH 10 million to detention.

"To change the preventive measure in the form of bail to a preventive measure in the form of detention for 60 days," the judge announced the decision.

Thus, the court granted the request of the prosecutor.

Pavelko will be detained until August 14.

In addition, the court turned over to the state revenue the bail that was made for Pavelko in the amount of UAH 9.8 million.

Pavelko was taken into custody in the courtroom.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the other day it became known that Pavelko's case was transferred from Kyiv to Lviv.

Earlier, the Pecherskyi District Court extended the suspension of the president of the Ukrainian Association of Football Andrii Pavelko until July 9.

After that, Pavelko's lawyer stated that his client was not suspended from the position of the head of the UAF, and he was not.

The president of the Ukrainian Association of Football Andrii Pavelko and the Secretary General of the UAF Yurii Zapisotskyi are suspected of embezzling UAH 26.5 million.