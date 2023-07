The Lviv Court of Appeal refused to release the president of the Ukrainian Association of Football Andrii Pavelko from custody, and he was kept under arrest.

The court made such a decision on July 12, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On Wednesday, July 12, in an open court session in the mode of video conference, the appeal of the lawyer, in the interests of the suspect Pavelko, against the decision of the investigating judge of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Lviv dated June 16 to change the preventive measure to detention was considered.

According to the case materials, the decision of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Lviv granted the request of the investigator to change the preventive measure against Andrii Pavelko, who is suspected of committing criminal offenses provided for in Part 5 of Article 191, Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The panel of judges of the criminal trial chamber of the Lviv Court of Appeal decided to leave the appeal of the lawyer in Pavelko's interests unsatisfied, and to leave the decision of the court of first instance unchanged.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Lviv court arrested Andrii Pavelko, president of the Ukrainian Association of Football.

In addition, the court turned over to the state revenue the bail that was made for Pavelko in the amount of UAH 9.8 million.

The president of the Ukrainian Association of Football Andrii Pavelko and the General Secretary of the UAF Yurii Zapisotskyi are suspected of embezzling UAH 26.5 million.