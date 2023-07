The president of the Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF), Andrii Pavelko, faces from 8 to 12 years in prison for money laundering during the construction of a factory for the production of artificial turf for football pitches and embezzlement.

This is evidenced by the sanctions of the articles of the Criminal Code, which incriminate Pavelko, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Pavelko is accused of committing crimes under Part 5 of Article 191, Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The first crime is punishable by deprivation of liberty for a term from 7 to 12 years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a term of up to three years and confiscation of property.

The second crime is punishable by imprisonment for a term from eight to twelve years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a term of up to three years and confiscation of property.

Today, Pavelko is in custody in the pretrial detention center.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Lviv Court of Appeal refused to release the president of the Ukrainian Association of Football Andrii Pavelko from custody, and he was kept under arrest.

The Lviv court arrested the president of the Ukrainian Association of Football Andrii Pavelko.

In addition, the court turned over to the state revenue the deposit that was made for Pavelko in the amount of UAH 9.8 million.

The president of the Ukrainian Association of Football Andrii Pavelko and the General Secretary of the UAF Yurii Zapisotskyi are suspected of embezzling UAH 26.5 million.