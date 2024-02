Share:













Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, discussed the situation at the border with the Marshal of the Senate of the Republic of Poland, Małgorzata Kidawa-Błońska.

He announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I also held a meeting with the Marshal of the Senate of the Republic of Poland, Małgorzata Kidawa-Błońska," he wrote.

According to him, the focus of their attention was the export of Ukrainian agricultural products and the blocking of checkpoints.

Stefanchuk noted that it is important to find opportunities to solve the problem at the border as soon as possible.

Also, during the meeting, the Speakers paid attention to the strengthening of sanctions pressure against the russian federation and the development of a national mechanism for the confiscation of russian assets frozen in Poland.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Oleksandr Kubrakov, the Vice Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine and the Minister of Community, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine, stated that no one from the Ukrainian side is conducting negotiations on closing the borders with Poland.

On February 28, Trade Representative of Ukraine, Taras Kachka, stated that the option of closing the border with Poland for the movement of goods was not mentioned in the negotiations between the states.

On February 28, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that Kyiv and Warsaw are consulting on a possible temporary border closure for bilateral trade in goods.

We will remind, on February 20, the Minister of Economic Development and Technology of Poland, Krzysztof Hetman, expressed his opinion about the possible introduction of an embargo on all agricultural goods from Ukraine.