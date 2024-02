Option of closing border was not mentioned in negotiations with Poland - trade representative Kachka

The trade representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka on his Facebook page spoke about negotiations with Poland on trade and said that the option to close the border for the movement of goods was not mentioned in them.

So, Kachka said that he met with the Minister of Economic Development and Technology of Poland Krzysztof Hetman and Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Czeslaw Siekierski. The negotiations lasted 4 hours.

"We were able to explain ourselves and are working on a constructive solution to unlock the border and take into account the interests of farmers in Poland and Ukraine. It's not easy, but possible," said Kachka.

According to him, in all four hours of negotiations, the option of closing the border was not mentioned.

"As Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said quite clearly, this would be a very painful decision for our economies," the trade representative added.

He specified that stopping trade, which in annual parameters is USD 11.7 billion, even for a day is too painful. And that's not to mention transit.

"So far without details, but a constructive solution is possible. Therefore, I encourage everyone to fully and carefully read the statement of Donald Tusk - with all the elements of rhetoric and punctuation. News headlines can be misleading. At this moment more than ever - we will remain calm and work hard," concluded Kachka.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, this afternoon Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Kyiv and Warsaw are consulting on the possible temporary closure of the border for bilateral trade in goods.

Minister of Economic Development and Technology of Poland Krzysztof Hetman, who is a member of the Polish Peasant Party, expressed his opinion on the likely imposition of an embargo on all agricultural goods from Ukraine.

At the same time, earlier the Polish government confirmed that Ukrainian grain does not remain in the country.