Kyiv and Warsaw are consulting on the temporary closure of the border for bilateral trade in goods.

This was stated by the Prime Minister of Poland, Donald Tusk, RMF24 writes.

"I am ready to make difficult decisions in consultation with Kyiv so that there is no unnecessary tension. But we must find a long-term solution," he stressed.

He called such a decision "painful for both sides".

An agricultural summit is planned for February 29 in Warsaw, where representatives of the Polish government will meet with the leaders of the protesters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poland may introduce a ban on the import of new Ukrainian goods if the European Union does not offer any solution to the problem for Polish farmers.

Minister of Economic Development and Technology of Poland Krzysztof Hetman, who is a member of the Polish People’s Party, expressed his opinion about the possible introduction of an embargo on all agricultural goods from Ukraine.

Earlier, the Polish government confirmed that Ukrainian grain does not remain in the country.