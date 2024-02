Share:













Copied



After the Defense Forces withdrew from Avdiivka, Donetsk Region, on February 17, the russian occupation forces advanced about 6 km from the city center.

This is stated in the intelligence update of the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom, published on X.

So, intelligence notes that the territory west of Avdiivka remains the main direction of russia's offensive in the east of Ukraine. The defense forces withdrew from Avdiivka on February 17, 2024 and since then have advanced about 6 km from the city center.

It is indicated that russia almost certainly took control of several villages in this area: Lastochkyne, Stepove and Sieverne.

"These tactical gains serve primarily to consolidate Russian positions around Avdiivka. Russia is also likely seeking to build momentum on the axis to take advantage of the fact that there are fewer fixed, well defended positions, and urban areas from which Ukrainian forces can defend," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 17, it was announced that the Defense Forces of Ukraine completed the operation to exit semi-encircled Avdiivka.

On February 26, the Defense Forces withdrew from the village of Lastochkyne on the Avdiivka axis.

Also, russian occupation troops are trying to carry out offensive actions in the direction of Orlivka, Donetsk Region.

Later, the Defense Forces of Ukraine moved away from the settlements of Sieverne and Stepove, Donetsk Region.

Meanwhile, the Third Separate Assault Brigade cleared the city of Krasnohorivka, Donetsk Region, from the russian occupation forces.