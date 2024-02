Share:













The Defense Forces of Ukraine made a departure from the settlements of Sieverne and Stepove, Donetsk Region. As of the morning of February 27, the defense lines in the areas of the villages of Tonenke, Orlivka and Berdychi were stabilized.

The spokesman for the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group Dmytro Lykhovii announced this on the air of the telethon.

"Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Avdiivka axis continue to conduct a defensive operation. As of the morning of February 27, the defense lines in the areas of the villages of Tonenke, Orlivka and Berdychi were stabilized. In particular, enemy assault groups were blocked on the northeastern outskirts of the village of Orlivka," the report said.

It is indicated that hostilities continue in conditions of dense artillery fire from the enemy, mortar attacks, strikes by FPV-drones and other means of defeat. Also last night, the enemy conducted assault operations in the direction of the village of Berdychi, where the russians tried to advance with forces of up to two motorized rifle platoons, but were driven back from the vicinity by the blows of Ukrainian troops.

"On the Avdiivka axis, our units made a departure from the small villages of Sieverne and Stepove. They totaled up to 100 inhabitants for two villages before the war. Fierce battles for Sieverne, at the same time, also continued from yesterday evening and at night. The enemy suffered heavy losses here," Lykhovii said.

The speaker noted that over the past few days, the russians have increased the intensity of offensives and increased the number of these assault groups. In particular, now these are assault groups of up to a platoon, and sometimes to a company, as on the Mariinka axis.

Over the past day, the total losses of the enemy killed and wounded amounted to 475 people throughout the operational zone of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group. In particular, in the Donetsk Region, which covers Avdiivka and Mariinka axes, the losses totaled 407 people. Meanwhile, overnight and on the morning of this day as of 6 o'clock in the morning there were statistics that the enemy lost 120 more people killed and wounded.

In addition, during the same time - over the past day and until the morning - 11 russian invaders were captured. Almost all of them were captured or surrendered on the Avdiivka axis.

The total losses of the enemy in weapons and military equipment were 1 tank, 7 AFVs, 4 artillery systems, 1 anti-tank guided missile system, 1 SPG heavy antitank grenade launcher and 5 vehicles. 255 enemy UAVs were neutralized or shot down. Also, the Defense Forces destroyed one enemy ammunition depot.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 26, the Defense Forces withdrew from the village of Lastochkyne on the Avdiivka axis.

It was also reported that the russian occupation troops are trying to carry out offensive actions in the direction of Orlivka, Donetsk Region, which are carried out from three directions.