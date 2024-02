Russians trying to advance on Orlivka from 3 directions after departure of Defense Forces from Lastochkyne - A

Russian occupation forces are trying to carry out offensive actions in the direction of Orlivka, Donetsk Region, which are carried out from three directions, after the Defense Forces withdrew from Lastochkyne.

The spokesman for the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group Dmytro Lykhovii announced this on the air of the telethon.

"The Armed Forces have indeed made a departure from the village of Lastochkyne, which is located immediately west of Avdiivka. There are conditions of complex relief - there is a cascade of small reservoirs. And this qualifies as a stabilization of the defense line, a certain alignment of it. The enemy continues to try offensive actions in the direction of the village of Orlivka, it conducts them from three directions, but they are not successful in Orlivka," he informed.

Lykhovii noted that it is difficult to say how much the situation will change after leaving Lastochkyne. At the same time, he stressed that the units of the Defense Forces are making maximum efforts to destroy the enemy, which, according to him, continues the offensive with enlarged assault groups, not sparing their "cannon fodder" and having an advantage in aviation and artillery.

This, in particular, is evidenced by the statistics of the increase in the number of airstrikes to 45 and assault actions - up to 25 on the Avdiivka axis, 72 - throughout the operational zone of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group.

In addition, russian occupiers drop guided aerial bombs from a significant distance from the demarcation line, where enemy aircraft are inaccessible to Ukrainian air defense.

"Since the warhead of these bombs is very large - 250 kg, 500 kg, 1000 kg or more, the destructive abilities of these bombs are very large. And they just turn fortifications, settlements into solid ruins where there is nothing to hold onto. Therefore, our units are forced to depart from their positions in some places. But I emphasize that the line of contact remains dynamic, so a certain maneuver is carried out when they move to those positions that are more protected," Lykhovii explained.

The speaker said that after the destruction by russian aircraft and artillery of "everything that is ahead," enemy assault groups enter these destroyed settlements. At the same time, from the villages and positions that russian propaganda often calls captured, the russians are often knocked out by the Defense Forces.

Recall, today, February 26, it became known that the Defense Forces withdrew from the village of Lastochkyne on the Avdiivka axis.

Meanwhile, russian occupation troops are pulling up their forces and reserves to the city of Kupiansk, Kharkiv Region. Meanwhile, the Defense Forces occupied quite powerful fortifications, built a line of defense on the Lyman-Kupiansk axis.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Center for Countering Disinformation denied the fake of russian propaganda about the alleged preparation of the surrender of Kharkiv. This "stuffing" is an information and psychological operation of the enemy.