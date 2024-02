Share:













Partisans report the transfer of russian military equipment to Belarus. It arrived by rail to Minsk.

This is reported by the resistance movement ATESH.

"ATESH agents reported the arrival of a large convoy of equipment to Minsk. There are about 60 units in total, the main part of which is BMP-2, as well as 4MT-LB," the message reads.

As the partisans point out, russian troops continue to use the territory of Belarus in a criminal war against Ukraine.

"Our supporters in the Republic of Belarus are carefully monitoring every step of the russian troops," ATESH noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainian partisans also noted that many new russian soldiers had arrived in the city of Dzhankoi in the temporarily occupied Crimea, among whom they noticed Wagner mercenaries.

Meanwhile, a parking of russian equipment was discovered in Crimea, which will transfer personnel and artillery to the Kherson axis.

Earlier, Ukrainian partisans of the ATESH movement found the location of an oil depot in Sevastopol of the temporarily occupied Crimea.