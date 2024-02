Parking of russian equipment, which will transfer personnel and artillery to Kherson axis, discovered in Crime

Ukrainian partisans in the settlement of Hvardiyske of the temporarily occupied Crimea discovered the location of the military equipment of the russian federation, with the help of which the enemy could transfer personnel and artillery to the Kherson axis.

This was reported by the partisan movement ATESH.

“ATESH carried out reconnaissance in Hvardiyske and discovered a parking of equipment. Our agents conducted a series of actions in Hvardiyske, Crimea," the message reads.

It is indicated that during reconnaissance, ATESH agents discovered the location of military equipment - mainly KAMAZ trucks, artillery tractors and Msta-B systems.

"All these means will be used to transfer the personnel and the artillery systems themselves to the Kherson axis," the partisans say.

In addition, the partisans reported that during their work, the agents also overheard the conversations of russian soldiers who prayed that they would not be sent to Krynky or Rabotyne.

"They heard about heavy losses in these axes, that people are being thrown to the slaughter. Small groups of 5-10 people are forced to storm positions, from which only 2-3 return," ATESH added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainian partisans also noted that many new russian soldiers had arrived in the city of Dzhankoi in the temporarily occupied Crimea, among whom they noticed Wagner mercenaries.