Many new russian soldiers arrived in the city of Dzhankoi in the temporarily occupied Crimea, among whom Wagner mercenaries were noticed.

This was reported by the partisan movement ATESH.

"Agents of our movement report that many new russian soldiers have arrived in Dzhankoi. Among the new arrivals, the markings of the infamous Wagner PMC were noticed,” the message says.

In addition, military personnel from the Druid combat medic unit, 80 separate Arctic brigades, military vehicles from the Arkhangelsk Oblast of the russian federation, and representatives of the Republic of Komi were also found.

"Dzhankoi has become a real logistics center for the occupiers and a bridgehead to free Ukrainian territories. Fortunately, our agents continue to work, as a result of which we already have a number of effective hits. But real success is yet to come!" the partisans say.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Ukrainian partisans of the ATESH movement scouted the location of an oil depot in Sevastopol, temporarily occupied Crimea.

Also, the British intelligence reported that the fighters of the Wagner PMC in russia are trying to unite into a new volunteer corps to be used in the war against Ukraine and in Africa.