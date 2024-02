Share:













Ukrainian partisans of the ATESH movement have exposed the hypothetical location of an oil depot in Sevastopol, temporarily occupied Crimea.

This is stated in the respective message by ATESH.

"Our agents scouted the hypothetical location of the oil depot and were able to find an operating facility," the message says.

It is noted that the entire territory is guarded, and a checkpoint has been set up. It can be assumed that the oil depot is fully used by the occupiers.

"It is noteworthy that while we were taking the footage, the guards stuck into their phones, which is a frequent phenomenon for soldiers who are far from the front. Soon, this will play an evil joke on them," ATESH added.

The partisans also revealed the coordinates of the object, being 44.588366 33.623550.

"Our reconnaissance of military facilities and accumulation of personnel of the armed forces of the russian federation in Crimea continues," ATESH added.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, meanwhile, on the morning of Wednesday, February 14, the mass media reported that the Defense Forces attacked the russian fleet in the Black Sea. The enemy's Big Landing Ship, Tsezar Kunikov, was hit.