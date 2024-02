Share:













The aggressor state of russia may launch long-range strikes on Moldova in order to ignite another war in Europe for the so-called "elections" of putin.

Defense Express writes about this on Wednesday, February 28.

According to the publication, Moscow will not dare to conduct a ground operation in Transnistria, but will continue to play the card of the unrecognized "republic". Back in 2022, the russian federation was preparing a "landing" in the PMR, for which it carried out terrorist attacks, accusing Ukraine of them. Mobilization also failed in Transnistria, because all the "conscripts" left urgently.

"If we proceed from the logic that Moscow simply wants to ignite another outbreak of war in Europe with the aim of even greater chaos, then in this case the russian federation may try not to involve the ground component at all, but to use only long-range strikes against Moldova. At the same time, through the airspace of Ukraine, they can fly through the Dniester estuary for an extremely limited time," the report says.

For attacks on Moldova, russia has a stock of cruise and other missiles, kamikaze drones. Moscow can call its next aggression "compulsion to negotiate" and conduct it during "putin's re-election". At the same time, the entire aviation of Moldova consists of a pair of An-2, one Yak-18 and six Mi-8, as well as three S-125 anti-aircraft missile systems.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 28, the so-called MPs of the unrecognized Transnistria appealed to the aggressor country of russia for protection in the face of "increasing pressure from Moldova."

On February 25, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced that the unrecognized republic will not apply to join the russian federation.

It will be recalled that on February 23, 2023, the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor state of russia accused Ukraine of allegedly preparing a provocation with the aim of attacking the territory of Transnistria.