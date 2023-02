The Russian Ministry of Defense has accused Ukraine of preparing an armed provocation against Transnistria.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has written this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to available information, in the near future, the Kyiv regime is preparing an armed provocation against the Pridnestrovskaia Moldavskaia Respublika, which will be carried out by units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including with the involvement of the nationalist Azov formation," the statement said.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation says that it is allegedly planned to stage the offensive of Russian troops from the territory of Transnistria as a "reason for the invasion".

"For this, Ukrainian saboteurs participating in the staged invasion will be disguised in the form of military personnel of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation," the Russian agency says.

The state authorities of the Republic of Moldova do not confirm the information distributed on the morning of February 23 by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

"We call for calm and to receive information from official and verified sources of the Republic of Moldova. Our departments cooperate with foreign partners, and in the event of a threat to the country, society will be immediately informed," the Moldovan government said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Moldovan President Maia Sandu condemned the massive missile strike on Ukraine, which Russia carried out on December 29.