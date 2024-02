NATO has no plans to send its troops to Ukraine - Stoltenberg

The North Atlantic Alliance has no plans to send troops to Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg commented to the Associated Press on the statements of some Western politicians about considering the possibility of sending troops.

Stoltenberg, amid reports of the possibility of some countries sending troops to Ukraine, emphasized that the military alliance does not plan to send combat units to Ukraine.

“NATO allies are providing unprecedented support to Ukraine. We have done that since 2014 and stepped up after the full-scale invasion. But there are no plans for NATO combat troops on the ground in Ukraine,” NATO Secretary General said.

Stoltenberg stressed that russia is waging an aggressive war against Ukraine, and grossly violates international law. According to international law, Ukraine has the right to self-defense, and the Alliance has the right to support the state in this, Stoltenberg stressed, but excluded the participation of NATO forces in the war.

NATO provides only non-lethal assistance and support to Ukraine, some members send weapons and ammunition bilaterally or in groups. Any decision to send troops would require unanimous support from all member countries, the AP recalls.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 26, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that several members of NATO and the European Union are considering sending their soldiers to Ukraine on the basis of signed bilateral security agreements,

On February 27, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine in the future.

Also on February 27, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that the idea of sending the military to Ukraine was discussed during a meeting of presidents, heads of governments and ministers of 28 countries in Paris.