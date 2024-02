North Korea could already supply about 3 million artillery shells to russia

The aggressor country of russia could receive about 3 million artillery shells of 152 mm caliber from North Korea. The supply of ammunition from the DPRK increased significantly after the meeting of dictators vladimir putin and Kim Jong Un.

The corresponding statement was made by South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik during a speech to reporters, Bloomberg quoted him as saying.

According to the head of the South Korean defense ministry, North Korea sent about 6,700 cargo containers to russia. They can contain about 3 million artillery shells.

Russia handed over food in return, which allowed the North Korean leadership to stabilize prices for basic necessities in the country.

In addition, North Korea has received technology and components used in the production of weapons.

South Korea believes Pyongyang could expand arms and ammunition supplies if moscow provides even more military technology.

North Korean authorities have denied any involvement in russia's arms and ammunition shipments, but satellite images may suggest otherwise.

In images taken by commercial satellites, journalists found at least four cargo ships sailing between the North Korean port of Najin and the russian port of the Danube.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 30 of this year, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said that North Korea is able to cover the needs of russians in 122 mm and 152 mm shells.

And in November 2023, it became known that North Korea could transfer ballistic missiles to russia for use in the war against Ukraine.

Recall that earlier the Security Service of Ukraine established that russian troops began to use missiles from the DPRK for attacks on the territory of Ukraine.