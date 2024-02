Share:













Copied



The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) documented the facts of russian air attacks on the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine using long-range North Korean weapons.

This is stated in the message of the SSU in Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are talking about ballistic missiles of the Hwasong-11 (KN-23/24) type, which are produced on the territory of the DPRK. According to the investigation, russian troops fired over 20 North Korean weapons at Ukraine. At least 24 civilians were killed as a result of enemy hits, more than a hundred civilians were seriously injured," the report said.

One of the first facts of aggressor's use of the North Korean ballistics was recorded on December 30, 2023, during the shelling of Zaporizhzhia.

The occupiers carried out the next attack with North Korean missiles at the beginning of January this year against an apartment building in Kyiv. At that time, 4 residents of the capital were killed by the enemy attack, and more than 50 are in serious condition.

In addition, the rashists hit residential buildings in five front-line villages of the Donetsk Region with North Korean ballistic missiles, resulting in the death of 17 civilians.

The invaders also fired North Korean missiles at the private homes of Kharkiv residents and thereby killed three civilians. More than 60 residents of Kharkiv were seriously injured.

Currently, all these facts are documented by the SSU investigators within the framework of criminal proceedings under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Article 111-2 (assistance to the aggressor state); Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war).

Comprehensive measures are underway to establish all the circumstances of the crimes and bring the perpetrators to justice. Among other things, logistical routes for the supply of weapons from the DPRK to the territory of russia are being established.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin previously stated that according to preliminary estimates, the aggressor state of russia used at least 24 ballistic missiles produced by North Korea.

The British research organization Conflict Armament Research (CAR) has investigated that the North Korean ballistic missile launched by the aggressor state of the russian federation against Kharkiv last month contained hundreds of components belonging to companies from the United States and Europe.