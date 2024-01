North Korea able to provide russia with weapons and ammunition - Budanov

The russian occupation army is experiencing a shortage of ammunition, in particular artillery shells. North Korea is capable of supplying the russians with these types of projectiles.

Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, stated this on the air of the telethon.

According to him, the russian army currently lacks 122-mm and 152-mm artillery shells. Also, the occupiers faced a shortage of ammunition for multiple rocket launchers.

Budanov believes that at the upcoming meeting with the head of North Korea, Kim Jong Un, russian dictator vladimir putin will agree on the transfer of missile technology in exchange for the supply of North Korean ammunition.

The head of the Defense Intelligence added that North Korea is able to provide russia with artillery ammunition.

"There are many people at enterprises there. In the DPRK, sadly, they can boast of such things. There are enough people and enterprises. The weapons there are not modern, but the production volumes are serious," said Budanov.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier this month, the head of the Defense Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov said that North Korea is the largest supplier of weapons to russia.

On January 13, Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin stated that russia used North Korean ballistic missiles for strikes on the territory of Ukraine.

We also reported that russian military bloggers are complaining en masse about the quality of North Korean shells that are being used by the russian army.