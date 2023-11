South Korean intelligence reported that North Korea could transfer not only artillery shells to the aggressor state of the russian federation, but also several types of missiles, including ballistic ones.

It is reported by AP.

So, at a briefing for local journalists, the South Korean military said that North Korea is suspected of sending to russia an unspecified number of short-range ballistic missiles, anti-tank missiles and portable anti-aircraft missiles, as well as rifles, missile launchers, mortars and shells.

South Korean intelligence estimates that North Korea is operating its munitions factories at full capacity to meet russian ammunition needs, as well as mobilizing the population to increase production.

In addition, the South Korean military said that the DPRK, for its part, is probably receiving russian technological assistance in connection with the plan to launch its first military spy satellite into space. And also North Korea is seeking nuclear-related technology, fighter jets or related aviation equipment from russia, as well as assistance in building air defense networks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Bloomberg, citing a South Korean parliamentarian, reported that North Korea handed over more than one million artillery shells to russia. The country also sent advisers to help operate these munitions.

On October 13, the United States said that russia received more than a thousand cargo containers of ammunition of various types from North Korea.