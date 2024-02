Share:













Copied



North Korea's munitions factories are working at full capacity to supply weapons to the aggressor state of russia in exchange for food and other goods, South Korea's Defense Minister Shin Won-sik said.

His words are quoted by Yonhap Agency on Tuesday, February 27.

Shin Won-sik said North Korea had sent about 6,700 containers to russia since the meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and russian dictator vladimir putin in September. This volume is equal to approximately 3 million shots of 152 mm artillery shells or 500,000 artillery shells of 122 mm caliber.

"While North Korea's weapons factories are operating at 30 percent capacity due to a lack of raw materials and electricity, some factories are operating at full capacity, mainly producing weapons and ammunition for russia," South Korea's defense head said.

According to him, in exchange for the supply of weapons to russia, the DPRK can receive food, raw materials and parts for the production of weapons. If russia's dependence on North Korean munitions and weapons grows, the scope of military-technological assistance of both countries will deepen in the future, Shin Won-sik said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 16, Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin stated that according to preliminary estimates, the aggressor state of russia used at least 24 ballistic missiles produced by North Korea.

On February 7, US Deputy Ambassador to the UN Robert Wood said that russian forces had used at least 9 North Korean ballistic missiles to strike Ukrainian cities.

In the fall of 2023, South Korean intelligence said that North Korea had transferred a certain number of ballistic missiles to russia.