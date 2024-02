Share:













Copied



According to preliminary estimates, the aggressor state russia used at least 24 ballistic missiles made by North Korea during massive attacks on Ukraine.

This is stated in the publication of Reuters with reference to the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andrii Kostin, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Kostin said that Ukraine was able to establish the North Korean origin of 24 missiles thanks to the marking found on their debris, as well as by analyzing the characteristic flight paths of these missiles.

The russians most likely used a North Korean ballistic missile KN-23/24.

According to preliminary analysis, it has a high-explosive warhead with a capacity of 500-1000 kg in TNT equivalent.

"In total, between December 30, 2023 and February 7, 2024, the enemy launched at least 12 attacks on seven regions of Ukraine with this type of missiles,” the prosecutor said.

Analysis of attacks determined the maximum launch range of the missile - up to 650 km. According to preliminary estimates, russia launched them from the Voronezh area.

According to him, the russian occupiers launched the following attacks with North Korean missiles: three on Kyiv, two on Kharkiv, the rest on the Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad and Poltava Regions.

These missile strikes killed at least 14 civilians and injured more than 70 others.

The Prosecutor General drew attention to the fact that the accuracy of the missiles is questionable.

According to him, only 2 of the 24 North Korean missiles were relatively accurate.

The deadliest effects of these missiles were recorded in Kharkiv on January 2, when three people were killed and another 64 were injured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, John Kirby, the Coordinator for Strategic Communications of the U.S. National Security Council, at a briefing on January 9, said that the White House has evidence that the russian army attacked Ukraine with North Korean-made ballistic missiles.

Kirby pointed out that russia hit Ukraine with North Korean ballistic missiles on December 30.

On January 2, russia used about 10 missiles from the DPRK at Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Kharkiv and other cities.

On January 6, russian troops again launched several North Korean ballistic missiles at Ukraine, at least one of them hit Kharkiv.

U.S. Alternate Representative for Special Political Affairs in the United Nations Robert A. Wood said that russian troops used at least 9 DPRK ballistic missiles to strike cities in Ukraine.

On January 11, Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin officially confirmed the use of missiles from the DPRK by russians.

In the fall of 2023, South Korean intelligence said that the DPRK transferred a number of ballistic missiles to russia.