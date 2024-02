US names total number of North Korean missiles that russia launched at Ukraine

At least nine North Korean-made ballistic missiles were used by russian troops to target Ukrainian cities.

According to Reuters, deputy U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Robert Wood stated this.

Wood made the corresponding statement at yesterday's meeting of the UN Security Council, during which he and russian representative Vasily Nebenzya exchanged accusations.

"To date, Russia has launched DPRK-supplied ballistic missiles against Ukraine on at least nine occasions," Wood said.

He stressed that russia and North Korea should be held accountable for actions that undermine long-standing commitments under UN Security Council resolutions.

For his part, Nebenzya once again blamed Ukraine for the death of allegedly 65 captured servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who, according to the russian federation, were on board the Іl-76 plane shot down recently in the Belgorod Region.

The representative of the russian federation also blamed Ukraine and the United States for the death of allegedly residents of the occupied Lysychansk of the Luhansk Region, where last weekend a restaurant was hit.

Russian and occupation media spread the version of the "terrorist shelling" of a bakery for two days, but later it turned out that the blow was inflicted on a restaurant building.

During the strike, there were representatives of the LPR group, who celebrated the birthday of one of the local "deputies."

Recall that later the invaders admitted that as a result of the strike on Lysychansk, the head of the LPR Emergencies Ministry Oleksii Poteleshchenko was killed. It also became known about the death of two collaborator deputies.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the fall of 2023, South Korean intelligence said that the DPRK handed over a certain number of ballistic missiles to russia.

We also reported that on January 11, Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin officially confirmed the use of missiles from the DPRK by russians.

Two more North Korean ballistic missiles were used by the occupiers this morning during another missile attack on Ukraine. They targeted Kharkiv.