U.S. House of Representatives adjourns until the end of February without approving aid to Ukraine

Share:













Copied



The House of Representatives of the United States has decided to take a break until February 28. The bill on financial assistance to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan was never voted for, The Hill reported.

All votes in the House of Representatives for Friday have been canceled. Members of the House will not return to work until February 28, delaying the long-awaited vote on the decision on funds to continue support for Ukraine by at least two weeks.

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates, in a memo available to the publication, criticized the speaker of the House of Representatives for such a decision.

"Every day that our national security situation worsens because of Speaker Johnson, America loses," Bates said, adding that the Republican Party's credibility among voters is also losing because of this.

"Instead of ceasing to politicize issues on which national security depends, Speaker Johnson (...) is sending the House into an early, undeserved recess and thereby escalating the murderous war effort of Russia and the Iranian regime at the expense of US national security, our jobs, and our closest allies," Bates added.

Mike Johnson responded by criticizing the White House through the spokesperson of the House of Representatives, noting that his request to meet with President Joe Biden was not agreed to.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, NBC News reported on February 14 that Speaker of the House of Representatives Johnson wants a personal meeting with President Biden before proceeding with the provision of an additional aid package to Ukraine and Israel.

On February 12, the U.S. Senate voted to end the debate on the text of the draft law, which provides for the allocation of aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.

The administration of the U.S. president warned of "catastrophic consequences" if Congress does not approve aid to Ukraine.