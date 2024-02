U.S. Senate voted to stop the debate on the draft law on aid to Ukraine

On Monday, February 12, the U.S. Senate voted to end the debate on the text of the package bill, which includes funds to support Ukraine.

This follows from a statement by the Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States, Oksana Markarova.

At Monday's meeting, the HR 815 bill, which combines funds for aid to Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and humanitarian aid, passed several more procedural votes.

Senators supported Democrat Patty Murray's amendment to the original text (66 votes out of 51 needed). Then, they voted to end debate on the updated text of the bill.

A total of 66 voted "for" against the required 60, and 33 senators voted "against."

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the administration of the U.S. President warned of "catastrophic consequences" if Congress does not approve aid to Ukraine.

On February 7, the House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress rejected the bill of the Republicans, which provided for the provision of USD 17.6 billion to Israel.

Before that, the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, promised to "bury" the border security bill, which also includes funds for assistance to Ukraine.

The Pentagon said that without the support of Congress, the United States would not be able to support the weapons transferred to Ukraine.