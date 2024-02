Share:













The russians were unable to fully restore the Crimea bridge after the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) attacks.

This was said by the head of the SSU, Vasyl Maliuk, during the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024", Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Russia has not been able to fully restore the Crimea bridge. As for logistics, they do not use the bridge to transport weapons and ammunition," he said.

He reminded that the first strike on the Crimea bridge took place in October 2022.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, many surprises await the russian occupiers in Crimea. The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, said that he would not recommend civilians to use the so-called "Crimea" bridge.

On February 5, the Commander of the Naval Forces, Vice-Admiral Oleksii Neyizhpapa, announced that this year the Crimea bridge, illegally erected by the aggressor state of russia, will cease to exist.

On October 24, the spokesman of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Captain 3rd Rank Dmytro Pletenchuk, stated that the Crimea bridge, illegally built by the russians, will be destroyed only when the situation requires it.

On November 22, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine published a video shot near the Kerch Bridge.