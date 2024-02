Not a single unit of Western weapons got outside borders of Ukraine - Interior Ministry

Not a single unit of Western weapons got outside the borders of Ukraine.

This was said by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko during the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024", Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Not a single unit of weapons has crossed Ukraine's border with the European Union," he said.

According to him, the Ministry of Internal Affairs pays great attention and extra effort to this.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in an interview with Sky News, the commander of the Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Oleksii Neyizhpapa, said that Ukraine would have won the war faster if it had permission to use the weapons provided by the Western allies to hit targets on the territory of the aggressor country of russia.

The State Audit Service will help inspectors from the United States verify the intended use of Western funding and weapons.

Representatives of the Embassy of the United States of America, in particular, the Department of Defense Cooperation and the General Inspection of the Department of Defense; and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, headed by the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Yurii Dzhuhyr, agreed on a plan for joint physical inspections of the weapons provided by American partners.

Ukraine and the USA agreed on cooperation in the production of weapons.