Ukraine would win war faster if it had permission to beat russian territory with Western weapons - Neizhpapa

The Commander of the Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Oleksii Neizhpapa, in an interview with Sky News, said that Ukraine would win the war faster if it had permission to beat with weapons transferred by Western allies against targets in the territory of the aggressor country of russia.

Thus, when asked whether Neizhpapa believes that Ukraine can win the war faster if it receives permission to use long-range Western weapons against military targets in russia, he said: "Of course, the faster the Armed Forces will receive the necessary combat potential and certain opportunities to destroy enemy infrastructure facilities, the faster we will win."

Neizhpapa added that if Ukraine had greater capabilities in the issue of weapons, then the war would unfold differently.

"If Ukraine had certain types of long-range weapons that can be used deeper on the enemy's territory, of course, the enemy would behave differently, including on the battlefield," the Vice Admiral said.

The commander of the Navy stressed that the enemy, knowing the combat capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, accordingly "responds to our actions."

"Putin behaves like a petty gangster who knows that if he gets hit after hit, he won't start a fight... If he understands that Ukraine can fight back and make him really feel the pain, of course, he will stop all this," Neizhpapa said.

