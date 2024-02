State Audit Service will help US inspectors verify intended use of Western funding and weapons

The State Audit Service will help inspectors from the United States verify the intended use of Western funding and weapons.

Alla Basalaieva, head of the State Audit Service, said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

“We cooperate with international institutions, and it is within this framework that the meeting is planned. They are familiar with our Ministry of Defense audit materials and to some extent have access to them. We also spoke with the Minister of Defense regarding the demands of Western partners to strengthen the control of international aid," she said.

Basalaieva added, in this regard, the State Audit Service will have fruitful cooperation both with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and with international partners.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, representatives of the Embassy of the United States of America, in particular, the Department of Defense Cooperation and the General Inspection of the Department of Defense; and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, headed by the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Yurii Dzhyhyr, agreed on a plan for joint physical inspections of the weapons provided by American partners.

Ukraine and the USA agreed on cooperation in the production of weapons.