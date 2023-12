Ukraine and the USA agreed on cooperation in the production of weapons.

This was announced by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the White House, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the Ministry of Defense reported that during the conference of defense industries in Washington (USA), the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine signed a memorandum with the US Department of Defense on cooperation in joint production and exchange of technical data.

"The document should contribute to building production capacity in Ukraine to provide its own Armed Forces with necessary weapons. In particular, with critically needed ammunition," the Ministry of Defense reports.

It is noted that the memorandum establishes an approach that provides for the further interoperability of systems produced and used in Ukraine with systems in service with NATO countries.

"Ukraine is the only country in the world that is fighting a full-scale war against an enemy that has a powerful industry. For us, the issue of survival is the creation of a military industry that matches the scale of the enemy's industrial capabilities. We need a powerful Industrial Coalition to join forces in in the fight against russian terror," Defense Minister Rustem Umierov said in Washington.

The Ministry of Defense expects further signing of agreements on the localization of production with a number of large American companies producing weapons and military equipment.

In turn, the White House announced new actions to strengthen cooperation and joint production between the defense and industrial bases of the United States and Ukraine.

In particular, it is reported that the US Department of Defense and the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine signed a statement of intent regarding joint production and exchange of technical data that will work to meet the urgent operational needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including in the areas of air defense systems, repair and technical support and production of critical ammunition.

It is noted that this statement of intent strengthens cooperation between the United States and Ukraine and will facilitate faster passage of investment deals through the systems.

The US Department of State plans to send an adviser to the Ministry of Strategic Industries to support and accelerate Ukraine's transition to operationally compatible military forces, fight corruption, and attract foreign investment in critical industries.

The US Department of Defense and industry partners have provided technical data to Ukraine to begin local production of some FrankenSAM projects aimed at upgrading Ukraine's aging air defense systems by integrating certain Western munitions. It is noted that the parallel production of these systems in Ukraine and the USA will speed up their deployment and allow Ukraine to make a significant contribution to the support of its air defense systems.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the US Embassy agreed on expanded monitoring of the use of American weapons.