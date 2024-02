Share:













Ukraine has a war plan for 2024, which will give results and allow a breakthrough.

Defense Minister Rustem Umierov announced this at the "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum on Sunday, February 25.

Umierov noted that many things are happening for the first time in the war of the aggressor state of russia against Ukraine. According to him, this is the first war "with smartphones in hands", where, in addition to weapons, frantic enemy propaganda is used, news is published with such speed. Umierov also reported that the Ministry of Defense made a consolidated plan of needs for 2024, which included the needs of all Defense Forces of Ukraine.

“We are doing everything possible and impossible to make a breakthrough. Plan-2024 already exists. We don't talk about it publicly. It is powerful, it is strong, it gives not only hope, but also will give results in 2024. Therefore, we are working with all components of the security and defense forces, we are grateful to each and every one of them, in order to achieve the goal," Umierov emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 25, during the "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, Vice Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov, announced that 90% of drones on the battlefield are made in Ukraine.

On February 25, the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, stated that not a single unit of Western weapons did not get outside Ukraine.

We will remind, on December 21, the Minister of Defense Rustem Umierov called the production and procurement of drones a priority of the Ministry of Defense for 2024.