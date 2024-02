Share:













90% of drones on the battlefield are made in Ukraine.

This was announced by the Vice Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov, during the "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Our quick response and technology has led to the fact that 90% of all UAVs in use today are UAVs produced in Ukraine," he noted.

According to Fedorov, in 2023, the production of UAVs increased 120 times, while more than 300,000 UAVs were contracted.

"At the end of last year, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a plan that this year more than a million drones will be produced. The entire government team is working on this, in January-February, contracts were actively concluded and hundreds of thousands of UAVs have already been contracted. This goal will be fulfilled this year. More than 1 million FPV drones alone will be purchased, and in general, in each direction - reconnaissance aircraft, attack copters, and long-range kamikaze UAVs, and boats, and ground platforms, and EW - all of this will be more this year," Fedorov noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Defense Minister Rustem Umierov called the production and procurement of drones a priority of the Ministry of Defense for 2024.

During his press conference on December 19, 2023, Zelenskyy said that 1 million drones will be manufactured in Ukraine next year.