One injured and over 60 destructions overnight. Russians shelled 6 settlements of Donetsk Region

During the day, six settlements of the Donetsk Region came under fire from the military of the aggressor country of russia.

This is stated in the notification of the police of the Donetsk Region.

Thus, during February 24, the russian army shelled the city of Kostiantynivka, the villages of Klishchiyivka, Netaylove, Novoselivka Persha, Sviato-Pokrovske, and Umanske.

Three residential buildings, an educational institution, civilian cars, and a gas pipeline were damaged.

In addition, today after midnight, russia launched a massive attack on Kostiantynivka, previously with S-300 missiles. One person was injured. The railway station building, a church, 2 private and 12 apartment buildings, 21 shops, 19 trade pavilions, three educational institutions, 2 administrative buildings, a post office, and a kiosk were destroyed.

In Selydove, a cafe was damaged as a result of an enemy attack. In total, at least 64 civilian objects were damaged overnight.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the past day, February 24, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 810 russian invaders, 8 tanks and 29 artillery systems.

During the past day, February 24, there were 84 combat clashes between the Defense Forces and the russian invaders.

Earlier, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, said that the aggressor country of russia has developed plans to disrupt the supply of Western equipment to Ukraine. According to him, the occupiers tried to implement it several times, but in vain.