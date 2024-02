84 combat clashes take place during the day. General Staff tells about situation at front

During the past day, February 24, there were 84 combat clashes between the Defense Forces and the russian invaders.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the morning briefing.

In total, the enemy launched 9 missile and 77 air strikes, carried out 119 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of russian terrorist attacks, there are wounded and killed among the civilian population. High-rise and private buildings, as well as other objects of civil infrastructure, were destroyed and damaged.

At night, the russian occupiers once again attacked Ukraine, using Shahed-136/131 type unmanned aerial vehicles.

The settlements of Ivanivka of the Kharkiv Region; Nadiya of the Luhansk Region; Zarichne, Bohdanivka, New York, Dyliyivka, Oleksandropil, Novoselivka Persha, Berdychi, Semenivka, Novobakhmutivka, Orlivka, Paraskoviyivka, Novomykhaylivka, Urozhaine, Staromayorske of the Donetsk Region; Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Novodanylivka of the Zaporizhzhia Region were hit by airstrikes.

More than 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv Regions came under artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the North Operational and Strategic Troops Group (OSTG) in the Volyn and Polissia axes, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siversk and Slobozhanshchyna axes, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod Oblast.

The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia OSTG in the Kupyansk axis.

In the Lyman axis, our soldiers repelled 3 enemy attacks in the area of Terny, Donetsk Region.

In the Bakhmut axis, Defense Forces repelled 13 enemy attacks in the areas of Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka, Andriyivka settlements of the Donetsk Region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria OSTG in the Avdiyivka axis, our defenders repelled 14 enemy attacks in the areas of Lastochkyne, Sieverne, Pervomayske and Nevelske settlements of the Donetsk Region.

In the Maryinka axis, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the area of Novomykhaylivka of the Donetsk Region, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops 39 times.

In the Novopavlivsk axis, our soldiers repelled 1 enemy attack in the area south of Zolota Nyva, Donetsk Region.

In the Zaporizhzhia axis, Defense Forces repelled 5 enemy attacks in the area of the Robotyne settlement of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa OSTG in the Kherson axis, the Defense Forces continuing to hold positions and repulse assaults by the occupation forces. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock our units out of their positions. So, during the past day, the enemy carried out 2 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of our troops on the left bank of the Dnieper.

At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 13 areas of concentration of enemy personnel. Also, our defenders destroyed 2 Kh-31 missiles and 4 reconnaissance UAVs.

Units of missile troops damaged 1 radar station and 2 areas of concentration of enemy personnel.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, said that the aggressor country of russia has developed plans to disrupt the supply of Western equipment to Ukraine. According to him, the occupiers tried to implement it several times, but in vain.