Russia has developed plans to disrupt supplies of Western equipment to Ukraine. The occupiers tried to implement it several times, but in vain.

This was stated by the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview with The Telegraph.

"We clearly know that plans to destabilize the situation and to disrupt the supply systems of Western weapons have been developed, they exist. We know certain elements precisely because of the intelligence work. They are planning, that's normal, they are developing," he said.

According to Budanov, the russians tried several times to disrupt the supply of equipment to Ukraine, but to no avail.

"In the event of a political decision to take such actions, they will be ready," said the head of the Defense Intelligence, adding that it is difficult to predict such decisions.