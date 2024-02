Share:













During the past day, February 24, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 810 russian invaders, 8 tanks and 29 artillery systems.

This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to February 25, 2024 approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 409,820 (+810) people;

tanks - 6,542 (+8) units;

armored combat vehicles - 12,441 (+16) units;

artillery systems - 9,981 (+29) units;

MLRS - 999 (+0) units;

air defense equipment - 684 (+0) units;

aircraft - 340 (+0) units;

helicopters - 325 (+0) units;

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 7,681 (+22);

cruise missiles - 1,907 (+2);

ships/boats - 25 (+0) units;

submarines - 1 (+0) unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 13,011 (+23) units;

special equipment - 1,578 (+2).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the past day, February 24, there were 84 combat clashes between the Defense Forces and the russian invaders.

Earlier, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, said that the aggressor country of russia has developed plans to disrupt the supply of Western equipment to Ukraine. According to him, the occupiers tried to implement it several times, but in vain.