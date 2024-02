Share:













Overnight into February 25, air defense of the aggressor country of russia allegedly shot down Ukrainian aircraft-type drones over the Belgorod Oblast and the Black Sea.

This was announced by the ministry of defense of the occupiers.

So, it is stated that the invaders' air defense allegedly intercepted and destroyed 2 UAVs over the Belgorod Oblast and 4 over the Black Sea.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, overnight into February 25, 2024, the russian invaders attacked with 18 Shahed-type strike UAVs (Primorsko-Akhtarsk - the aggressor country of the russian federation, Cape Chauda - Crimea). Air defense forces shot down 16 Shaheds.

Air defense forces worked within the Poltava, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson Regions.

Also, during the past day, February 24, there were 84 combat clashes between the Defense Forces and the russian invaders.

In addition, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, said that the aggressor country of russia has developed plans to disrupt the supply of Western equipment to Ukraine. According to him, the occupiers tried to implement it several times, but in vain.