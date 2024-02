Share:













Copied



Overnight into February 25, 2024, the enemy attacked with 18 attack UAVs of the Shahed type (Primorsko-Akhtarsk - the aggressor country of the russian federation, Cape Chauda - Crimea). Air defense forces shot down 16 Shaheds.

This is stated in the message of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is reported that as a result of anti-aircraft combat, 16 Shaheds were destroyed by mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces, anti-aircraft missile units and Air Force aircraft within the Poltava, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson Regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 22, the remains of a downed russian drone with an intact warhead were found in a forest strip in Kyiv. The police showed how they destroyed the drone.

In addition, in January, reports appeared online that the Defense Forces of Ukraine had probably shot down the first Iranian-made Shahed-238 attack drone. It differs from previous Shaheds by the presence of a jet engine.