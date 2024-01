The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, confirmed the destruction of russian A-50 and Il-22 aircraft by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Zaluzhnyi announced this in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Soldiers of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the enemy's A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft and the Il-22 air control point of the enemy," he wrote.

Zaluzhnyi thanked the Air Force for the excellently planned and conducted operation in the Azov region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, previously the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Oleshchuk, hinted that the Ukrainian forces probably destroyed enemy A-50 and Il-22 aircraft late in the evening on Sunday, January 14, this could have happened over the Sea of Azov.