Hit russian Il-22 aircraft reached Anapa, but cannot be restored - Air Force

The spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, has said that the hit russian Il-22 aircraft managed to land in the city of Anapa (Krasnodar Krai, russia), but the enemy's air control point cannot be restored.

He announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Also, the spokesman for the Air Force posted a photo of the hit Il-22.

He noted that the destruction of the long-range radar detection aircraft А-50 seemed an unbearable task for the Air Force, and then the Il-was hit.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi confirmed the destruction by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine of russian A-50 and Il-22 aircraft.