Russians again lose A-50 aircraft. Preliminarily, it fell in Krasnodar Krai of russia

According to preliminary information, the russian occupation troops lost another A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft "Shmel” (Bumblebee).

This is reported by both Ukrainian and russian sources. According to the russians, it was allegedly "friendly fire" again.

Adviser to the Ukrainian mayor of occupied Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, published several videos on his Telegram channel, allegedly shot by eyewitnesses of the plane crash.

According to him, a video shows the crash of the russian A-50 plane.

Later, Andriushchenko added that local residents reported two aircraft falling at once. If true, the plane accompanying the A-50 was probably also hit.

Russian propagandist and military blogger Vladimir Romanov also confirmed the crash of the A-50 plane.

On his Telegram channel, he said that the plane was flying over the Sea of ​ ​ Azov. It allegedly fell on the territory of the Krasnodar Krai of the russian federation.

The russian propagandist assures that the launches on the plane were carried out from the area of ​ ​ occupied Mariupol. Thus he alludes to "friendly fire."

Note that last time the russians also stated that the A-50 shot down over the Sea of Azov was allegedly hit by russian air defense systems.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other officials of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have not yet commented on this information.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 14, 2023, the Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down a russian A-50 Bumblebee aircraft flying over the Sea of ​ ​ Azov.

Along with it, a flying command post based on the Іl-22 aircraft was damaged. The crew managed to fly to the territory of the russian federation and land at the airport of Anapa.

Recall that analysts suggested with what weapons the Armed Forces of Ukraine could shoot down the russian plane over the Sea of ​ ​ Azov.