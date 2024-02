Share:













The aggressor state of russia loses five soldiers for each fallen Ukrainian soldier. Such losses allowed the russian federation to receive only minor achievements since the beginning of the war on February 24, 2022.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said this in an interview with Fox News.

Zelenskyy noted that russian dictator vladimir putin is afraid of strong and does not accept weakness, so Ukraine should be powerful on the battlefield. According to him, if casualties on the part of the russian federation are increasing, then the russians may begin to doubt the appropriateness of this war. Currently, Ukraine's losses are much less hostile, Zelenskyy said.

"Russia has already lost tens of thousands of soldiers. Ukraine suffers much less losses than Russia has suffered. Russia loses five soldiers for each fallen Ukrainian soldier," the President stressed.

Having lost more than 400,000 soldiers since the beginning of the war, russia managed only to take the city of Avdiivka near Donetsk. The russian people can change the situation within their country and remove Putin, but this path is long and difficult, Zelenskyy said: "This wave is what we need," the head of state emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the losses of personnel of the russian occupation forces since February 24, 2022 made 408,240 killed.

On February 22, the Defense Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the training ground of russian troops on the left bank of the Kherson Region, during which about 60 invaders were destroyed.

On February 21, the Ukrainian military attacked a training ground with the russian military near the occupied Volnovakha, Donetsk Region.